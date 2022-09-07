Food export show IFEX set to return as on-site event

IFEX Philippines was last held as an on-site event in 2019. Handout

MANILA -- International Food Exhibition (IFEX) Philippines is returning as an on-site event for the first time since the start of the pandemic.

The country's long-running food export show is organized by the Center for International Trade Expositions and Missions (CITEM), an attached agency of the Department of Trade and Industry.

This year's edition, themed "Discover your love affair with Filipino flavors," will be held at the World Trade Center in Pasay City from September 22 to 24.

The event is expected to feature more than 300 companies and enterprises from different parts of the country. Sectors include beverages; fine food and specialties; fruits and vegetables; biscuits and confectioneries; snacks and crispy savory food products; meat and poultry; dairy products; cereals, grains, and starch; seafood and marine products; organic and natural; raw materials and food ingredients; and allied services.

"This is the first time that IFEX Philippines is going to be back on site since the pandemic in 2020. We look forward to welcoming our participants, especially buyers and guests, and for them to see and taste firsthand what the Philippines has to offer in terms of food exports," CITEM deputy executive director Lourdes Mediran said in a statement.

"Through IFEX Philippines, we want to highlight the reasons why Filipino flavors stand out in the world and why the Philippines is a premier destination for food products and ingredients," she added.

IFEX Philippines 2022 will also feature a thematic showcase of Filipino food and ingredients, cooking demonstrations, and product presentations.

The on-site activities will be complemented by digital components such as virtual business-to-business meetings and online streaming for special events.

