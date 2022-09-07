A Pick.A.Roo employee picks up packaged meat at a grocery store. Handout

MANILA -- A lifestyle delivery app now allows Filipinos abroad to shop for their loved ones back home.

In a statement, Pick.A.Roo said it now has an Order from Abroad feature, which covers groceries, appliances, and ready-to-eat food and beverages from restaurants and cafes in Metro Manila, Cavite, and Pampanga.

Users abroad can enter a local address where the items will be sent after signing up at the mobile app.

Pick.A.Roo co-founder Kevin Tan said the new feature is their way of bringing Filipino families closer amid the pandemic, despite being thousands of miles apart.

"At a time when we are confined to our homes practically all of the time due to the COVID-19 pandemic, we wanted to provide Filipinos with even more options for convenient, app-based shopping and delivery. And when we say Filipinos, we mean everyone, including those who are working hard abroad to provide for their families," he said.

Aside from the Order from Abroad feature, Pick.A.Roo also recently rolled out Mall-in-1 Delivery, which lets users order from multiple stores in one mall and have them delivered in one transaction.

The app has also introduced the Zoom In/Zoom Out feature so customers can have a closer look at the product photos, and a real-time Track Rider feature.

