Jackie Chan (left) and Hyun Bin have been tapped to promote the sale events of Shopee and Lazada, respectively

MANILA -- Excited for the 9.9 sale events? Here's what to expect from major shopping platforms.

These are not endorsed by ABS-CBN News.

SHOPEE

Shopee promises discounts, rewards, and entertainment in one platform as it holds its online 9.9 sale.

Users can look forward to free shipping with no minimum, up to 20% cashback, P1 deals from selected brands, P100 worth of ShopeePay credits, and huge price drops from 12 a.m. to 2 a.m., among others.

They can also play a Jackie Chan-themed trivia game for a chance to win ShopeePay credits. The action superstar will be featured on games such as Shopee Spin and Win, Shopee Shake, and Shopee Collectibles, where participants can collect prizes such as a Samsung TV.

Those who tune in on Shopee Live from 9 a.m. to 9:30 p.m. on September 9 can also catch an exclusive interview with Chan, who is the platform's newest ambassador.

LAZADA

Lazada promises deals from over 8,000 local and international brands during its Big Brands Sale from September 9 to 11.

Among these are discounts of up to 90%, free shipping with no minimum spend, and P50 off for every P500 spent by collecting Lazada Bonus rewards.

Some of the participating merchants include Bavin, CHiQ, Deerma, DJI, Huawei, JBL, Nespresso, Romoss, SMEG, Casio, Havaianas, New Balance, Nike, Ray-Ban, Samsonite, Superga, Triumph, Viajecito, KKSKY, Locaupin, LocknLock, Slique, Socone, and more.

On top of these, Lazada is also offering rewards and vouchers for new user referrals, as well as a chance to win P9,999 in vouchers.

PURITAN'S PRIDE

US health supplements brand Puritan's Pride is offering deals and discounts on vitamin bundles through Lazada and Watsons this September.

The Power Up Bundle, available on Lazada this 9.9, consists of Vitamin C and D3 for immune system function. It is priced at P606, which is 43% off its usual price of P1,060.

This month, Lazada is also set to offer Flash Sale and Brand Mega offers such as Buy 1 Take 1 deals on Puritan's Pride best-selling Vitamin C.

Exclusively available on Watsons on will be the Triple Immunity Bundle with Vitamin C and D3, as well as Melatonin that helps improve sleep quality, among others.

For the whole month of September, this bundle will be priced at P1,017 from P1,197. For Watsons Members, an extra discount will be given, bringing it to an even bigger steal of P958.

MAXIME

Dog food brand Maxime is offering up to 40% off on its products this 9.9 sale.

It said customers can enjoy even more savings when they claim their vouchers on the e-commerce platform Shopee.

Maxime said its dog food products are formulated by a team of experts and are enriched with essential nutrients and minerals.

The brand is launched by Pilmico and Gold Coin.