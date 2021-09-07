Spouse laments 'premature postings' about Raymund Isaac's death

Raymund Isaac

MANILA -- The spouse of Raymund Isaac took to social media on Tuesday to lament the "premature postings" about the late celebrity photographer's passing, citing the "major financial and legal repercussions" these caused.

In a public post on Facebook, Jayson Vicente said he found it "heartbreaking" that Isaac's death made it to social media before they even got the chance to "get over the shock."

"Words cannot describe the pain of losing a loved one, a spouse. We also needed time to get our affairs in order," he said.

"The premature postings have caused major financial and legal repercussions for us, compounded by the fact that I am distanced from managing it in person. This is very disappointing and frustrating!" he added.

Vicente went on to thank his friends, including Broadway icon Lea Salonga, saying they "reached out to us to confirm but stayed silent."

"May our experience teach us all to show respect and compassion for the grieving family. Let them make the announcement when it is time," he said.

"While our families and I continue to appreciate the love and messages, we ask that you all respect our privacy in these most tragic times."

Over the weekend, Salonga cried foul over people who "preempt" families' announcement of celebrity deaths.

On Facebook, she reminded the public to "not be an asshole."

"Until we get actual confirmation, we say nothing. And until the family makes the announcement, we don't preempt. And whoever does preempt is an asshole. So don't be an asshole," she said.

Isaac, who pioneered innovative renditions of celebrity and fashion shoots of a wide array of stars and other personalities, died at age 58 on September 3 in San Francisco, California.

He married Vicente, his long-time partner, in the United States last July before he was hospitalized.

Vicente had detailed Isaac's struggle with COVID-19 in his previous posts.

