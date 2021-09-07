Pia Wurtzbach set to launch advocacy show

MANILA -- Six years after winning Miss Universe, Pia Wurtzbach continues to use her platform to promote causes close to her heart.

The former beauty queen appears on the cover of Metro Magazine, where she revealed that she will soon launch an advocacy show with LoveYourself, a volunteer organization dedicated to raising HIV awareness which she has been supporting for years.

According to Metro, the show, which will be launched in the coming months, will focus on "various issues such as living with HIV, losing a loved one to COVID-19, overcoming an eating disorder, and surviving domestic abuse, to name a few."

"I really learned so much from [interviewing] them," Wurtzbach said.

She also mentioned the importance of people being more open about their personal struggles, particularly mental health issues.

"Imagine before, walang may mental health advocacy sa beauty pageants; hindi siya uso. Now, so many more people are talking about it openly. I love that because we're becoming more woke, more sensitive to the feelings of other people," she said.

"Maganda kasi 'yung we teach people to be strong and to brush problems aside, basta kaya mo, laban nang laban. Pero paano 'pag hindi mo na kaya, di ba? It's becoming a conversation now," she added.

Wurtzbach admitted that she used to be uncomfortable about sharing her humble beginnings, but later on learned to embrace her own flaws and hardships.

"When I was an artista pa lang, ayoko aminin na naghihirap kami, ayoko aminin na wala akong trabaho, wala akong mga project. When I was starting in Binibini (Binibining Pilipinas national pageant), I used to think, 'Ikukuwento ko ba na breadwinner ako, na mahirap lang buhay namin dati?' I used to be really shy about it," she said.

"As I grew older, I realized, why would I be shy about these challenges that I went through and that I’m going through? Why should I pretend that everything's okay when they’re not okay?" she added.

"[It] doesn't mean that I failed. I've embraced these things already so I'm not shy [talking] about it. I try not to aim to be perfect anymore. I want people to see me as a real person; what I really want is for other people to see themselves in me."

Aside from being a beauty queen and actress, Wurtzbach is also a host, an entrepreneur, and an ambassador for both UNAIDS and WWF-Philippines.

She has also supported initiatives by organizations for children, the environment, and the LGBTQIA community.

