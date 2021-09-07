Margielyn Didal part of Samsung's Team Unstoppable

MANILA -- Blessings continue to pour in for Olympian skateboarder Margielyn Didal.

Just weeks after she posed for fast fashion giant H&M, the bubbly 22-year-old Cebuana was featured in Samsung's “Team Unstoppable” campaign with other Southeast Asian personalities.

In a promo video posted on Instagram, Didal described how it was like when she was just starting out as a skateboarder.

“Dati walang naniniwala sa akin na magiging pro skateborader ako,” she said.

“My parents, at first, they don’t want me to skate because it’s not a ‘girly thing.’ They don't understand that being on a skateboard is like heaven for us."

Didal came a long way from skating in the streets of Cebu to becoming a bemedalled athlete and Olympian.

“Being a skater from Cebu, being chased by security… and now I’ve gotten three medals for the Philippines,” she said.

Didal credited social media for part of her success.

"Kung walang social media, walang phone, sa tingin ko hindi ako magiging pro skateboader. We can get more support," she said.

She also became a social media darling because of her zany antics in the recent Tokyo Olympics.

This is why she made it a point to give back. A few days ago, with the help of her family and friends, she distributed free lunch to street children of Cebu City.

RELATED VIDEO