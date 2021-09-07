LOOK: Tanned Rachel Peters glows in maternity shoot

MANILA -- A month before she’s expected to give birth, Rachel Peters flaunted her growing baby bump in newly released photos from her maternity shoot.

Showing off her gorgeously tanned body, Peters opted to go topless in some photos as she posed in front of the camera.

“Only a month left of having you all to myself,” she wrote in the caption as if talking to her soon-to-be-born baby.

“Grateful to the team behind this shoot for making the time to capture a truly incredible and transformational time in my life,” she added.

More photos from Peters’ maternity shoot were uploaded on the Instagram page of photographer Dookie Ducay.

In a vlog released in May, the former beauty queen said she and her fiance, Camarines Sur governor Migz Villafuerte, are "over the moon" as they prepare to welcome their first child.

According to Peters, it was "not that easy" for her to get pregnant, saying it took "months of blood tests, trips to the doctor, and different treatments to balance out my hormones to even be able to begin trying for a baby."

"It was all worth it, though, because about a year later, we got the best news ever," she said.

Looking back, Peters acknowledged at that time that her pregnancy journey so far has not been "all flowers and sunshine," saying that "lots of tears were shed."

Nonetheless, both of them are " incredibly grateful for this blessing that's come at such a crazy time in the world, and we're so excited to see what the future has in store for us."

Peters rose to fame after representing the Philippines in the Miss Universe 2017 pageant, where she finished in the Top 10.