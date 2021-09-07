Catriona Gray hopes more Filipinos will become voters

MANILA -- Catriona Gray took to social media on Monday to encourage the public to register for the 2022 polls.

In a Twitter post, the former Miss Universe posted a reminder from Commission on Elections (Comelec) of the last day of voter registration on September 30.

The announcement also marked the first day that residents from areas under modified enhanced community quarantine, or MECQ, can resume applying as voters.

Using the #MagpaRehistroKa hashtag and an emoji of the Philippine flag, Gray emphasized the value of every person's vote.

"We need your voice, too," she said.

Last Independence Day, June 12, Gray said Filipinos can "play a part in writing our future" by casting their votes.

On Instagram, she posted a photo of herself with her thumb covered in purple ink, suggesting that she has also registered as a voter.

"The fight for freedom and independence is a constant and enduring one. Today, let's not just look back on history but instead ask ourselves how we are playing a part in writing our future," she said.

"We are free to register. We are free to vote," she added.

