WATCH: Scenes from Catriona Gray's underwater fashion shoot

MANILA -- "When I first heard the concept, sobrang na-excite ako," said Catriona Gray as she talked about her underwater shoot for Mega Magazine.

The former Miss Universe appears on the September issue of the local fashion magazine, which marks the start of its visual revamp amid the novel coronavirus pandemic.

According to Gray, she has always dreamed of posing underwater, saying she has been a "water baby" ever since she was little.

"It's always been a dream concept of mine," she said in a behind-the-scenes video published by Mega. "And so when Mega came with the concept for the September issue and also what it represented, I was super, super game."

"I know that it looks very placid and graceful underwater, but [there was] a lot of work just to stay under there because your body is naturally buoyant," she added. "It wants to rise up, and then the dress, and then the hair, and then the bubbles."

Gray went on to compare the pandemic-induced lockdown to the feeling of being underwater, citing the pressure that can make one "feel anxious," "feel nervous," and "hard to breathe."

She expressed hope that people will never forget this phase, "give thanks to the people who sacrificed for us," and "forge forward" to support the community "the way it should be supported."

"We're not quite there yet, but I feel like once we do break that surface... And it does require effort to get up there, [it] requires knowing the direction which you're going to," she said.

"But once we break that surface, like that breath of relief that we'll take as an individual, even as a nation, will be one that will allow us to really... One, be grateful for the air in our lungs because you don't miss it until it's gone, and two, also give us this new clarity of the world that we're in," she ended.

Watch scenes from Gray's underwater fashion shoot below: