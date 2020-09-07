'Only happiness in my heart': Katarina Rodriguez finds new home in Siargao

MANILA -- Miss World Philippines 2018 Katarina Rodriguez has been calling Siargao her home for the past six months.

The beauty queen took to Instagram over the weekend to reflect on her life on the island with her boyfriend, businessman Niño Barbers, as the novel coronavirus pandemic continues.

"I've officially been living in Siargao for 6 months straight today! I remember four years ago I promised myself I would live by the beach for a few months after pageantry. Though the circumstances are not ideal in how it has happened, I am nothing but grateful for my home here on the island," she said.

Rodriguez went on to share the things she cherishes the most during the quarantine period.

"I have only happiness in my heart because of the friendships I have strengthened (both near and far), the little goals I've achieved for myself, all the new things I've learned, waking up to the ocean every morning, ending my days to the crazy colors of the sky, the sunshine, stars, all the phases of the moon, and of course, my island boy," she said, referring to Barbers.

"For without you, I wouldn't smile the way I do."

Check out photos of Rodriguez' life in Siargao below: