No-contact catering, DIY kits: Wolfgang's Steakhouse adapts to 'new normal'

Wolfgang's Steakhouse now offers no-contact catering. Handout

MANILA -- Wolfgang's Steakhouse is bringing its signature dining experience to homes as people remain hesitant to eat out because of the novel coronavirus pandemic.

The luxury dining restaurant is offering no-contact catering for intimate gatherings of two to 10 people, complete with a mobile kitchen truck that can churn out steaks hot off the grill.

Guests also have the option to have their own Wolfgang's chef cook in their own kitchen, with the utensils and other tools provided by the restaurant.

Minimum rates are at P12,000 for the personal chef service, and P30,000 for the mobile kitchen.

Raymund Magdaluyo, one of the main partners of Wolfgang's in the Philippines, said they are currently offering set menus and a la carte options from the restaurant but they are also open to making customized packages.

"Our whole direction now is to be able to set up at home," he said during a recent virtual briefing with the media. "Our business is all about meat and being able to enjoy it just after it's cooked. That's basically what we're trying to do, make it as efficient as possible from our point of view, and from the point of view of the customer, make it as hassle-free as possible."

"They can now eat Wolfgang's steak while in their home clothes... It's a different kind of experience," he added.

Wolfgang's currently has two mobile kitchen trucks serving steaks hot off the grill. Handout

Leina Bolinas, also a main partner at Wolfgang's, said they see the pandemic as an opportunity "to see how we can push and find different revenue streams without sacrificing the Wolfgang's experience."

She admitted that they are not heavy on takeout and delivery prior to the lockdown, but they are now offering DIY kits as their way of adapting to the "new normal."

"This was a prime opportunity to maximize [whatever we have]," she said, noting that their mobile kitchen trucks serve clients as far as Novaliches and Subic.

"If you want steak, we'll bring it to you," she declared, saying that they have also set-up a pop-up sandwich store in Alabang.

The DIY kits include ready-to-eat items such as burgers and roast beef sandwiches in the P1,000 range, to ready-to-cook T-bone steak with thick-cut bacon, mashed potato, and creamed spinach that costs a little over P5,000.

Each kit aims to replicate the restaurant experience, with a bottled cocktail and even a Spotify playlist featuring steakhouse tunes.

Wolfgang's executive chef Chris Oronce said newbies in the kitchen need not fret as the DIY kits come with specific instructions and do not need special equipment.

"We provide our customers with the proper cooking procedures. We try to explain to the customers in the easiest way possible," he said.

"But to have the same effect [as the restaurant], it's a 50/50 chance," he admitted. "You really have to have experience when cooking steaks, especially those as thick as ours."

Meanwhile, those who are not inclined to cook or have someone prepare food for them on site can still order at Wolfgang's online for takeout and delivery, similar to what is offered at most restaurants amid the quarantine.

Orders can be picked up at Wolfgang's branches at Bonifacio Global City in Taguig and Ortigas Center in Mandaluyong.