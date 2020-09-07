LOOK: A pedicab as 'tiny house'
Posted at Sep 07 2020 10:18 PM
For Anton Velasco, having his son and seven dogs makes his life complete. This pedal-operated tricycle is what they consider home. Everyday, Mang Anton effortlessly walks them barefoot on the streets of the city of Manila to collect discarded items and later sells them so that he and his family will have something to eat. Contributed photo (taken on Monday) and text by Angelo Fernando, a practicing lawyer and street photographer.
