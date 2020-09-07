Fan pays tribute to Lloyd Cadena for being her 'mental health savior'

MANILA – A fan of internet personality Lloyd Cafe Cadena paid tribute to him for being one of her “mental health saviors.”

On Facebook, Rica Mae Tianson Domingo said Cadena played a big part in helping her cope with her daily struggles.

“His loudness, being genuine, and his humanitarian acts inspired me to watch his vlogs whenever he uploads a new one,” she wrote.

“Together with his LC Creations Team, the Bnt production Bakla Ng Taon, Madam Ely, Madam Aivan, his mom Mother kween page, and Erika Embang, their vlogs keep me in moving forward as watching videos is one of my ways to heal,” she added.

Domingo said she was looking forward to meeting Cadena in person when she returns to the Philippines but clearly this is not going to happen anymore.

In his honor, Domingo said she travelled all the way to Hollywood in Los Angeles “because Lloyd deserves a star in the Walk of Fame as he has helped A LOT virtually and physically.”

Although Cadena is already gone, Domingo is hoping he would continuously guide those who look up to him, his loved ones and his family.

“Rest well and I salute you for everything that you have done. Thank you very much Lloyd Cafe Cadena. Condolences to the family,” she said.