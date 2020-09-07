Erwan Heussaff gets to celebrate Father's Day twice this year

MANILA -- Actress Anne Curtis took to Instagram on Sunday to share her message for her husband, restaurateur and vlogger Erwan Heussaff, as they celebrate Father's Day in Australia.

The couple is currently in Melbourne, Australia, where Curtis gave birth to their daughter Dahlia in March.

Posting a photo of Heussaff and their baby girl, Curtis honored her husband by describing him as an "amazing papa."



"We celebrate having you in our lives not just on Father’s Day but every. single. day. Thank you for being an amazing partner and an even more amazing papa to our little one. We love you. Happy Father’s Day. Naaaks this year, you get to celebrate twice," Curtis wrote in the caption of her post.

"P.S - I guess it’s safe to say that I love you more- Why? Well, our firstborn looks exactly like you. My Mum told me ganun daw yun," Curtis added.

Curtis and Heussaff, who tied the knot in 2017, recently marked the sixth-month birthday of their baby girl.