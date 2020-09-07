Home  >  Life

Dimples Romana gives a tour of her condo unit

ABS-CBN News

Posted at Sep 07 2020 11:48 AM

MANILA -- Actress Dimples Romana gave her fans a glimpse of her new condo unit in Makati in her latest vlog.

Watch more in iWant or TFC.tv

Romana said the new property investment is the product of her work in “Bagani” and “Kadenang Ginto.”

Read More:  Dimples Romana   celebrity homes   house tour  

BRAND NEWS