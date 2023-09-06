MANILA -- Atasha Muhlach is the latest cover star of a local fashion magazine.

The daughter of celebrity couple Aga Muhlach and Charlene Gonzalez graces the September 2023 cover of Mega, as seen in photos released on the magazine's social media pages.

Wearing a monogram jacquard zip-up jacket and skirt by Louis Vuitton, she was dubbed by Mega as someone who "truly embodies the vibrant, fresh, and new era of fashion."

Check out Atasha's cover shoot with Mega below:

Atasha's parents are filled with pride as they shared her latest magazine cover on Instagram.

"So proud of you, my love," said Gonzalez, a former beauty queen who represented the Philippines in the Miss Universe pageant.

Muhlach, a screen veteran, for his part could not believe that his daughter is "all grown up."

"Bilis ng panahon. You make me proud, Tash! Everyone around you and I, your family do appreciate all your hard work! Continue to fly and soar high, my little one," he said.

Atasha, who recently finished college in the United Kingdom, is following in the footsteps of her celebrity parents by signing a contract with Viva Artists Agency.