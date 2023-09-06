MANILA -- The stars of the upcoming dark comedy film "A Very Good Girl" left no crumbs in their newly released magazine cover.

L'Officiel Philippines on Wednesday gave a glimpse of its cover shoot with Kathryn Bernardo and Dolly de Leon at The Old Grove Farmstead in Lipa, Batangas.

On its social media pages, the fashion magazine said the two stars "have a lot more in common than you think."

Check out their magazine cover below:

"A Very Good Girl" will be exclusively released in theaters beginning September 27.

Directed by Petersen Vargas, the movie also stars Jake Ejercito, Angel Aquino, Chie Filomeno, Donna Cariaga, Gillian Vicencio, Ana Abad Santos, Kaori Oinuma, Althea Ruedas, Nathania Guerrero, and Nour Hooshmand.