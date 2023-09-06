Handout

MANILA -- The travel bug has truly returned as many Filipinos are raring to go out of the country again, according to a study.

Released by GrabAds, the advertising arm of the ride-hailing app Grab, the SEA Travel Insights 2023 report includes nearly 2,000 respondents from the Philippines.

It showed that 7 out of 10 Filipinos plan to travel abroad at least once in the next 12 months, with 82% saying they intend to have more than two trips.

Top destinations among Filipino respondents in the study include Thailand and Singapore, with Malaysia and Vietnam sharing the third spot.

Also popular are East Asian countries Japan and South Korea, as well as the United States.

The study also revealed that Filipino respondents prefer traveling with their families and relatives (66%), spouse (47%), and close friends (38%).

They also like to plan ahead, with 59% of them saying they usually plan one to three months ahead of international trips that take three hours or less. This includes creating an itinerary, booking hotels, and applying for visas, among others.

And when it comes to budget, 54% of Filipino respondents said they are determined to stick to one.

"GrabAds data revealed a massive increase of 84% in international travel intent among SEA Grab users compared to just one year ago," Jennie Johnson, head of marketing at GrabAds, said in a statement.

"Last year, brands may have focused on short-term impulse campaigns based on pent-up lockdown FOMO (fear of missing out). But they now need to shift towards developing long-term relationships with savvy Southeast Asian travelers as they dream, plan, book, and experience travel," she added.