Roxanne Barcelo gives tour of still empty apartment in Taiwan

Roxanne Barcelo happily shared to her followers that her family was finally able to get an apartment in Taiwan.

This comes a month after she revealed that her family had decided to start a new chapter of their lives in Taiwan and stay there for good.

In her most recent vlog, Barcelo gave a tour of her empty apartment which has three bedrooms, two bathrooms, an office, kitchen, laundry area, balcony and spaces for a dining room and living room.

“Today is a big day because dadating na lahat ng boxes na pina-ship namin. Sa wakas, 'yung gamit namin, a lot of them nandito na,” she said at the beginning of the video.

“Sobrang sarap pala ng feeling na medyo mabubuo na ng slight 'yung mga kagamitan namin. Sobrang nakakakaba pala kapag alam mo na lahat ng gamit niyo, in transit,” she added.

Barcelo said that when they were packing to move to a new place, it made her realize that there were a lot of things that she thought she needed but could actually live without.

After getting all their things shipped to Taiwan, Barcelo said they will have the whole apartment renovated before they move in.

Barcelo previously opened up about what career she would pursue in Taiwan.

“We are opening a new chapter of our lives. Bahala na si Lord sa amin. Isang sikretong malupit na may pa-clue, baka may pakanta ako doon. We’ll see. Sana matuloy. Sana matupad ang ganap ko doon.”

If not, Barcelo said she would love to become a food vlogger.

“Gagawin ko talaga 'yun kasi masarap daw ang food sa Taiwan and maganda and fashion. Explore natin lahat.”

