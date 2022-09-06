Online grocery store PureGo rebranded as Rappit

Handout

MANILA -- PureGo is now called Rappit, with the online grocery store promising more efficient deliveries and a better shopping experience.

A play on the words "wrap it" and "rapid," Rappit is a collaboration between the Puregold Group and Globe's 917Ventures.

In a statement, Rappit chief executive officer Cindy Toh said the app "takes all the things users loved about PureGo, with the addition of even better customer service, access to reasonably priced product favorites, and exciting rewards."

Globe president and CEO Ernest Cu, for his part, described Rappit as "a fresh, exciting, and dynamic delivery brand."

"As we go beyond the telco business and become a digital solutions platform that aims to address the challenges of the Filipino people, we are so excited to see how vast Rappit can contribute to this vision," he added.

Puregold president Vincent Co, meanwhile, said the rebranded online grocery store helps them reach more customers.

"Puregold's aim has always been to provide access to quality goods to the Filipinos. With Rappit, we aim to extend this purpose to more customers nationwide through the use of cutting edge technology," he said.

Rappit currently offers over 6,000 products in 35 cities in the Philippines. It is available on its website, and as an app on Android and iOS.

Related video: