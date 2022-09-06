LOOK: PH's modeling trailblazers grace mag cover

MANILA -- Five of the Philippines' modeling trailblazers grace the latest cover of the local fashion magazine Mega.

Apples Aberin, Marina Benipayo, Myrza Sison, Rissa Mananquil-Trillo, and Tweetie de Leon-Gonzalez look stunning in their black sheer cutout body suits as they posed for Mega, which dubbed them as the "OGs."

"Undeniable, unmatched, and unstoppable," the magazine said.

"Nothing can truly beat the OGs."

Mega also released solo covers for each of the veteran models as its way of introducing them to the younger generation.

Aberin, Mananquil-Trillo, and De Leon-Gonzalez, all served as presidents of the Professional Models Association of the Philippines or PMAP, while Benipayo and Sison also rose to fame for their individuality, guts, and discipline, the magazine noted.

