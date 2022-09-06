MANILA -- Miss Universe Philippines 2022 Celeste Cortesi leads People Asia's list of "Women and Style and Substance" this year.

The beauty queen appears on the flip cover of the magazine's latest issue.

Also recognized as "Women of Style and Substance" this year are French Ambassador Michele Boccoz, fashion entrepreneur Mags Cue, Sta. Elena Construction Corp. executive vice president Jacqueline Eduardo, Tourism Secretary Christina Frasco, and deputy minority leader Rep. Bernadette Herrera.

Completing the lineup are Senator Risa Hontiveros, beauty and wellness entrepreneur Crystal Jacinto, artist and advocate Kristine Lim, Okada Manila vice president for sales and marketing Cielo Ortega Reboredo, and Grab Philippines country manager Grace Vera Cruz.

Cortesi is aiming for the Philippines' fifth Miss Universe crown after Catriona Gray, Pia Wurtzbach, Margie Moran, and Gloria Diaz.

The Filipino-American beauty queen previously finished in the Top 8 of Miss Earth 2018.

