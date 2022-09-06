CCP marks 53rd year with one-night musical spectacle

Handout

MANILA -- The Cultural Center of the Philippines (CCP) is set to hold a one-night musical spectacle this weekend in celebration of its 53rd anniversary.

The show, dubbed "Musikal II," is scheduled at 8 p.m. on September 10 at the Tanghalang Nicanor Abelardo.

It will feature songs from original Filipino musicals from 2015 to 2021 such as "Eto Na! Musikal nAPO," "Kanser the Musical," "Felix Starro," "Ang Larawan," "LapuLapu, ang Datu ng Mactan," "Guadalupe," "Awitin Mo at Isasayaw Ko," "F(r)iction," "Changing Partners," "Ang Huling El Bimbo," "Binondo: A Tsinoy Musical," "Dekada ‘70," "A Game of Trolls," "Mabining Mandirigma," "Aurelio Sedisyoso," "The Quest for the Adarna," "Ding Ang Bato," "Kung Paano Ako Naging Leading Lady," "Himala, Isang Musikal," and "Daluyong ng Diwa."

Leading artists from various theater companies will perform in "Musikal II." Among them are Bituin Escalante, Bayang Barrios, Arman Ferrer, Shiela Valderrama-Martinez, Carla Guevara Laforteza, Sandino Martin, Reb Atadero, Delphine Buencamino, Topper Fabregas, Upeng Fernandez, Vic Robinson, Ricci Chan, and Juliene Mendoza.



On the creative and production team are Menchu Lauchengco-Yulo, Ejay Yatco, Vince De Jesus, Daniel Cabrera, PJ Rebullida, John Batalla, Aji Manalo, Ricardo Eric Cruz, Dong Calingacion, and Ed Murillo.

Two musical compositions of Vince de Jesus that are commissioned for "Musikal II" -- titled "Muling Gisingin" and "Nandito Pa Rin Ako" -- will serve as highlights of the production.



"Musikal II" will be livestreamed on CCP's Facebook page. The onsite event is invitational, but certain sections are free and open to the public. Tickets will be released at the CCP Main Ramp two hours before the performance on a first-come, first-served basis.

