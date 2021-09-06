Will you unfriend your ex? Rabiya, MJ, Janine answer

(Left to right) Beauty queens MJ Lastimosa, Rabiya Mateo, and Janine Tugonon in a virtual session over the weekend. Screengrab from YouTube

MANILA -- Former Miss Universe Philippines titleholders Rabiya Mateo, MJ Lastimosa, and Janine Tugonon answered questions sent by their fans in a virtual session held over the weekend.

While doing their makeup in front of the camera, the three beauty queens gamely responded to questions on who is "most likely" to do a certain thing or be a certain someone.

One of the questions sent to them was about cutting ties with an ex on social media, prompting a hilarious moment among the three ladies.

Lastimosa, who placed in the Top 10 of Miss Universe 2014, pointed out that she tends to maintain her friendship with her exes.

"Nasa close friend nga nila ako, naloka ako. Ginawa akong tropa," she said, laughing.

Tugonon agreed with Lastimosa, saying she is also not likely to unfriend or unfollow an ex on social media.

"Ako rin, hindi... Actually ako nga kahit 'yung iba kong ex kaibigan ko pa rin," the Miss Universe 2012 first runner-up said.

Mateo, however, responded differently to the question, admitting that she is usually the recipient of such actions by exes.

"Ako kasi 'yung bina-block!" she said, drawing laughter from her fellow beauty queens.

"Gusto kong kaibiganin pero ayaw niya akong kaibiganin," added Mateo, who finished in the Top 21 of the 69th Miss Universe last May.

Another related question answered by the three beauty queens is whether they are likely to stalk an ex on social media.

Lastimosa answered in the affirmative, claiming that everyone does it anyway.

"Parang lahat naman ng babae ginagawa 'yan," she said.

Mateo objected, saying in jest: "Anong lahat? MJ, huwag mo akong idamay diyan!"

Tugonon, for her part, came clean and said: "I'm so good at stalking guys, so ako na 'yan!"

Lastimosa then clarified her answer, saying that she gets curious about her exes whenever she gets bored.

"Hindi naman stalking, siguro ako may mga times na kapag sobrang bored ako, naiisip ko. 'Ano na kayang ginagawa ni ano?' Or, 'Ano na kayang ginagawa ni ganyan?'" she said.

Watch more on iWantTFC

Lastimosa and Tugonon became close friends since becoming batchmates in the Binibining Pilipinas national pageant in 2011.

The two met Mateo after sitting as judges in the Miss Universe Philippines 2020 competition, which the latter won.

