MANILA -- Pia Wurtzbach said she is "still in shock" upon learning of the passing of celebrity photographer Raymund Isaac last week.

On Instagram Stories, the former Miss Universe paid tribute to Isaac, saying he was "the first professional photographer to ever shoot me for a campaign."

"I was 11 years old then," said Wurtzbach, now 31.

"Unang-unang project ko 'yun. I was so young and didn't know much about modeling, poses, or how to properly hold products... He taught me so much and made me feel like, 'Uy, kaya ko pala ito,'" she recalled.

Screengrab from Instagram Stories: @piawurtzbach

After their first project together, Wurtzbach said she was honored to have the chance to work with Isaac again several years later, after she was crowned Miss Universe.

She described their moments together as "sobrang kilig," saying she felt she "finally earned the chance to work with him as a more experienced model.

"I always look forward to shoots at your studio kasi ang saya mo katrabaho. Sobrang gaan, so much laughter, and you're so generous," Wurtzbach said.

"I will miss the bacon cupcakes you make. Thank you for the love advice, career advice, lahat. Thank you for sharing your heart with so many of us," she ended.

Screengrab from Instagram Stories: @piawurtzbach

Related video: