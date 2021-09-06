Miss World PH announces finalists of Top Model contest

MANILA -- Miss World Philippines on Sunday announced the finalists of its Top Model competition.

The Top 10 candidates were chosen during the Miss World Philippines gala charity night held last July 22.

Part of the list is Dindi Pajares, who went on to represent the country in Miss Supranational 2021. Two days after the gala charity night, she was voted by her fellow candidates for the Miss Supranational Philippines title.

Other finalists in the Top Model contest include Janelle Lewis, Emmanuelle Vera, Michelle Arceo, Asha Gutierrez, Andrea Sulangi, Trisha Martinez, Tracy Perez, Kathleen Paton, and Ganiel Krishnan.

The winner of the competition will have a guaranteed semi-final spot in the Miss World Philippines 2021 coronation night.

The Miss World Philippines 2021 is set to be held on September 19 after being postponed many times due to pandemic-induced quarantine measures.

More than 40 ladies are vying for the opportunity to compete in international pageants such as Miss World and Reina Hispanoamericana.

