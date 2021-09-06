Facebook: @TheMissUniversePH

MANILA -- A group of designers from Mindanao has withdrawn its support for the upcoming Miss Universe Philippines pageant.

Through a statement posted by member Neil Patrick Jimlani, the Fashion Designers Guild of Mindanao expressed "disappointment" in the way the Miss Universe Philippines organization supposedly forfeited the gowns they made for the candidates.

According to the group, they were approached by Miss Universe Philippines-affiliated handlers to provide outfits for the delegates, only to be dropped to accommodate other designers after the Top 30 was announced.

"We felt disrespected, dishonored, and disregarded by these team of handlers who asked us to help them provide the national costume, gowns and OOTDs before the selection of the top 75," read the statement, which was also attributed to guild members Mark Joseph Sayad, Aries Buenvenida, Nicky de Asis, and Richard Pulatche.

"During our meeting, it was clear to us that all dresses will be worn during the event, we were even asked for sketch for approval. However, when the Top 30 was announced, the wind has changed, some dresses will not be worn on the actual event because they also tapped other designers to showcase their works," it added.

"With this, we withdraw our support [for] the team."

The Fashion Designers Guild of Mindanao congratulated those who made it to the Top 30 of the national pageant, but reminded the public that "there are people who are disheartened by what these people have done."

The Miss Universe Philippines organization, which is headed by former beauty queen Shamcey Supsup, has yet to release a statement regarding the matter.

The second edition of Miss Universe Philippines will be held on September 25. The winner will represent the country in the 70th Miss Universe pageant in Israel in December.

