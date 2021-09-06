LOOK: Maris Racal has a new pet dog

MANILA -- Actress Maris Racal is now officially a fur mother.

Racal shared the news to all her fans and followers through an Instagram post over the weekend as she shared snaps of her and Shoto, a corgi puppy.

"I'm now finally a fur mom. I love him so much. He saves my sad days. Sobrang love ko 'to kahit ayaw niya i-smother ng love and cuddles. I only get to hug him for 5 seconds and then he’s off to his activities. Mana sa 'kin? ems. haha. Seriously, his personality is something else. Ugh I love you Shoto!!!" she posted.

In her vlog uploaded September 3, titled "May Anak na Ako!!," Racal said she got Shoto last July 11.

She also shared that she got the name from her favorite character in a hit anime.

The vlog also shows the first meeting of Shoto and Racal's boyfriend, former Riverband frontman Rico Blanco,.

In the video, Racal referred to Blanco as the "dad" of Shoto.

"Yung last clip 'yun ang first time niya na meet si Rico and 'yung dog ni Rico na si Sylvian. ...Ayun na nga guys mayroon na akong anak and it has been very, very great. Sobrang natuto talaga ako when it comes to responsibility. Kahit one month pa siya sa akin ay sobrang dami kong natutunan," Racal said.

"Yung takeaway ko lang sa experience is when you get a dog or you adopt a dog, make sure na 'yun ang time na marami kayong free time. It's either i-timing niyo na naka-leave kayo for work or holidays like at least two weeks na marami kang free time kasi 'yon ang pinaka-important time na matutukan talaga siya. Kasi siyempre nag-a-adjust pa siya sa bahay niyo or you guys are getting to know each other at 'yun ang sweet spot na time para i-training siya," she added.