MANILA -- Anne Curtis saw a big change in her life and priorities when she became a mother.

The Kapamilya star said Dahlia, now a toddler, has become her main priority, adding that she values every moment with her daughter.

"I think learning to value time," she said, when asked how motherhood changed her, in a virtual media briefing organized by Johnson's Baby.

"Back then, you're thinking about yourself and not really thinking about anyone else... When you become a mom, you value the time spent with your children so much, parang that's your priority," she added.

The "It's Showtime" host describes herself as a "praning" mom, saying she tends to keep asking her pediatrician many questions about caring for her daughter.

"Even now that she's a toddler, I still ask my pedia questions because I'm a super praning mom. I don't think that will ever change. I might be a little laidback but I'm a super praning mom," she admitted.

"[But] I trust myself a little bit more [now]," she added. "One thing that my pedia also told me to do was to stop Googling. Huwag si Dr. Google!"

When asked about the best advice that she has received when she became a first-time mom, Curtis pointed out the reality of each mother having her own journey.

She said she got this tip from her own mother.

"Trust your mother instincts. I think for first-time moms, you can be very doubtful, di ba, na parang you don't understand what's going on or if you're doing it right? But my mom keeps reminding me na every mom has her own personal journey, her own unique journey as a mother," she said.

"So be easy on yourself and trust your own instincts because you are the best mom for your own baby."

Curtis and her husband, content creator Erwan Heussaff, celebrated Dahlia's first birthday last March.

They got married in New Zealand in November 2017.

