'Paano Kita Mapasasalamatan': How Dr. Gia Sison is living beyond cancer

MANILA — To her, cancer is a pause, a nuisance (“salot siya”); not necessarily an end. It’s a wall that can be scaled —a wall that suggests at a life beyond it. “Huwag tayong magpapatalo,” reminded Dr. Gia Sison, who has lived past Stage 2 breast cancer.

Her story of survival was one of those highlighted in Saturday’s “Paano Kita Mapasasalamatan,” and she spoke about how her cancer experience strengthened her belief that life should be lived for others.

As prefaced in the episode, Sison already had a charitable heart, often not asking for payment for her services as a doctor. But then came a stumbling block, in the size of a huge lump in her breast. It turned out to be breast cancer and she was devastated, frustrated that she failed to take advice she would give out regularly.

She compared what it felt to become a patient, from being a doctor, akin to that of bungee jumping. “It was a difficult turn,” she said. Though much like the terrifying activity, she was able to bounce back, thanks to a strong support system, which included her husband and two kids, and her decision to love and take care of herself more.

Nowadays, Sison is a cancer-patient advocate, among many other things. She has a dedicated following online, and even has a TV show of her own.

Her act of kindness, inspired by her experience powering through cancer, prompted a chain of generosity, starting with her helping out Marvi Rebueno-Trudeau, an executive at a petroleum company, who was then seeking help for the cancer treatment of her house help.

Rebueno-Trudeau, in turn, helped Ronnievinn Garcia-Pagtakhan as he struggled to launch his Love Yourself organization, dedicated to providing counseling, testing, treatment, and life-coaching to HIV-positive patients in the country.

Rebueno-Trudeau gave a job to Marc Ryan Costales, a young nurse who lost confidence in himself after a failed relationship.

The full episode can be viewed on the iWant TFC app.