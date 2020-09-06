Nike’s 5 most iconic sneaker collaborations: from Dior x Air Jordan 1 to Comme des Garçons, Sacai

Nike’s collaborations sell out fast and then resell for a fortune. Photo: @highbart/ Instagram

As Mark Parker, the CEO of Nike once told website HighSnobiety, streetwear's constant evolution means that the company needs to quickly suss out what's coming next - and then deliver it, quick. Over the year's this restless guessing game has seen Nike break rank and collaborate with numerous designer brands that once represented the antithesis of the streetwear credo - here are five of the most iconic.

Nike x Dior

Air Jordan 1 Dior Low. Nike​

Talks of the two powerhouses collaborating have been buzzing since December 2019 and in April 2020 the Dior x Air Jordan 1 was finally released. The Swoosh was redesigned to feature the Dior Oblique print, with colour blocking in "Dior Grey".

The high-top version followed in July. Nike

Nike x Comme des Garcons

CDG Shox in Black. High Snobiety

We're in love with the Nike x CDG Shox, and half the world is too, with the way they flew off shelves during the first launch in 2019. The traditional Shox design was given a roughing up with a distressed Swoosh logo and textile upper. CDG's logo is incorporated with the use of a detachable chunky chain in gold, giving the sneaker a little touch of glam.

CGD Shox in White. Sneaker Head

Nike x Off-White

Air Force 1 Low MCA. Farfetch

The Nike and Off-White collaborative line spawned more than 30 designs, but the most iconic had to be the Air Force 1 Low MCA. These were released in celebration of founder Virgil Abloh's exhibit at the Museum of Contemporary Art in Chicago. The red tab and zip tie were a coveted touch of whimsy, making the piece infinitely popular among those who fancied themselves ahead of the fashion curve.

Nike x Supreme

Supreme x Nike Air Force Low 1. Supreme

The Supreme x Nike Air Force Low 1s are kept minimal with an all-white or black base and a tiny Supreme box logo in red - a subtle touch, but for those that embrace such sentiment, the sneakers are ideal. They come in full-grain leather with cotton lining. For those that want to jazz their footwear up a little, it comes with an optional Supreme all-over print shoelace.

Nike x Sacai

LDWaffle Sneaker. Nike

Japanese high-fashion label sacai collaborated with Nike for a stunning yet functional design as seen in the LDWaffle sneakers. Reminiscent of origami, the shoe features double tongues and overlapping textures. The design is a mishmash between two vintage running shoes from Nike, the LDV and the Waffle Racer.

While some of these pieces have gone out of production due to overwhelming popularity, you can still find them through resellers - if you're willing to drop a pretty penny that is.