Catriona Gray is new Philippine Red Cross ambassador

MANILA - "Please stay home."

That is the message of Miss Universe 2018 Catriona Gray as she takes on the role of Philippine Red Cross' new ambassador.

Gray advised the public to properly wear face masks and arm themselves with information on the coronavirus. She urged them to immediately inform the local health department, their workplace, and their family should they feel any symptoms.

"The longer we’re in the pandemic I feel it’s easier for people to become more complacent or to think it has passed. We really need to adapt all those health guidelines into our everyday lives," she told ABS-CBN's TeleRadyo on Sunday.

"Also, making it a practice, if you don’t need to leave the house, please stay home, please stay safe, and always be mindful of the environment and people around you."

Gray said she visited the Philippine Red Cross headquarters in Mandaluyong and underwent a swab test for the virus.

"It’s nothing to be feared, it’s just slightly uncomfortable, but having that sureness, knowing your result allows you to take proper actions to protect yourself and to protect the people around you," she shared about getting tested.

"(I'm) very flattered and excited for my new partnership with my new family, Philippine Red Cross. I really believe in all the work that they do, especially during a time like this that our nation is facing this pandemic."

Aside from campaigning for information on the pandemic, Gray said she would also advocate for blood donations.

"I hope I can utilize my platform as ambassador for Philippine Red Cross to call for blood donations, and really call for donations that will allow testing, services of the Philippine Red Cross, to be accessible to every single Filipino," she said.

The Philippines as of Saturday reported 234,570 confirmed cases of COVID-19, with 161,668 recoveries and 3,790 deaths.