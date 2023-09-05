Slater Young (left) and his Banaue Rice Terraces-inspired condo project in Cebu. Handout

MANILA -- Slater Young assured that he and his team will continue to "listen and cooperate" as they work on their Banaue rice terraces-inspired condominium project in Cebu.

The engineer and former "Pinoy Big Brother" winner recently released a vlog about The Rise at Monterrazas, which drew mixed reactions from netizens.

While some praised the project's innovative design, others were quick to point out serious environmental risks.

In a statement released Tuesday, Young acknowledged the "sincere concerns" of the public.

"Rest assured we shall engage even more expert groups and environmental advocates to look over our plans," he said.

"Our team is composed of the most experienced architects, competent engineers, and sustainability experts. We went through about 300 revisions just to make sure that we plan and build this accordingly," he added.

According to the statement, The Rise at Monterrazas has already received an environmental compliance certificate -- which is required for construction -- from the Department of Environment and Natural Resources.

Young promised that they will continue to update the public on their project, saying that "the people deserve full transparency."

"We do share the same concerns for the environment and we will continue to listen," he said.