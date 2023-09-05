CCP ad interim president Nikki Junia. Handout

MANILA -- An early childhood educator and performing artist has been named the ad interim president of the Cultural Center of the Philippines (CCP).

Michelle Nikki Junia was elected by the CCP Board of Trustees last August 16.

A board trustee since 2016, she replaced Miss Universe 1973 Margie Moran-Floirendo, who now holds the position of ad interim co-vice chairperson together with lawyer Lorna Kapunan.

"The new direction is towards integration and inclusivity. Integration, meaning the old being understood and appreciated by the new generation. Inclusivity, meaning CCP is for all, regardless of social and economic status and gender," Junia said in a statement.

"We want to expand our reach to a bigger number of audiences, and continue what our past CCP presidents have done in terms of doing outreach programs," she added.

Junia is a former child singer and an original member of the 14K scholars of National Artist for Music Ryan Cayabyab. She has a degree in Music Education major in voice at the University of Santo Tomas Conservatory of Music.

Currently, she runs a school called Musikgarten Manila.