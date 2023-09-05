MANILA -- Check out some of the latest news in the local food scene.

These are not endorsed by ABS-CBN News.

GOLDILOCKS' NEW CAKES

Handout

Goldilocks has two new offerings that are ideal for birthday celebrations.

First up is Luscious Chocolate (P540), which includes two layers of chocolate chiffon filled and iced with chocolate frosting. Its top and bottom are adorned with two-toned chocolate buttercream, and has a sprinkle of chocolate chips on top of delicate rosettes.

The other is Rainbow Magic Cake (P590), with three layers flavored with vanilla, strawberry, and ube. In between the layers are ube and strawberry buttercream, with the cake topped with rainbow-colored rosette and sprinkles.

More details are available on Goldilocks' social media pages.

KRISPY KREME'S NEW DONUTS

Handout

Krispy Kreme has unveiled Decadent Chocolate Bliss, a new collection that is exclusively available in the Philippines.

These include the Ring-filled Chocolate Truffle, an unglazed chocolate ring donut dipped in dark chocolate and dusted with dark chocolate powder; the Broughnut, or dark chocolate cake donut dipped in dark chocolate coating, sprinkled with peanut fines, swirled with chocolate kreme icing, an topped with chopped peanut; and Broughut Chiller, a blended drink made with Krispy Kreme's signature base with dark chocolate sauce, and topped with whipped cream, roasted peanuts, broughnut pieces, and chocolate syrup.

Prices start at P70 per donut and P160 for the chiller. These are available in Krispy Kreme stores and delivery via the GrabFood, Foodpanda, Pickaroo, OrderMo, and Groover.

MERCATO CENTRALE'S FOOD FESTIVAL IN ALABANG

Handout

Mercato Centrale recently opened a new food destination at Festival Mall Water Garden in Alabang.

Food Festival by Mercato Centrale features stalls offering an extensive range of culinary creations, from Korean street treats to cheesecakes and Filipino grilled specialties.

Visitors can enjoy their meal at the venue's picnic tables as they watch live music performances by local bands and artists.

Food Festival by Mercato Centrale is open every Thursday to Sunday from 4 p.m. to 10 p.m. Admission is free. More details are available on Mercato Centrale's social media pages.

MCDONALD'S CONCLUDES KIDDIE CREW WORKSHOP

Handout

McDonald's wrapped up its Kiddie Crew workshop with a "grand graduation" last September 2 and 3 at the SMX Convention Center in Pasay City.

Kids and other guests were treated to entertainment and prizes, as well as appearances from Ronald McDonald and his gang.

Also present were McDonald's Philippines brand ambassadors Alden Richards, Judy Ann Santos, and Ryan Agoncillo.

The Kiddie Crew Workshop returned this year after a three-year hiatus, bringing over 20,000 children nationwide to the program.

MILKANA CREAMY LOLLIPOPS NOW IN PH

Handout

Milkana has launched its latest Creamy Lollipops to the Philippines through a virtual event hosted by celebrity moms Karel Marquez and Pat Sevilla.

The lollipops come in four flavors: Fruit Heart Strawberry, Yogurt N Fruits, Mixed Berries, and Milky Ice Cream.

These are now available in the following supermarkets and outlets: Robinsons, The Marketplace, Shopwise, South Supermarket, SM Supermarkets (SVI, SM Hypermarket, and Savemore), S&R, Landers, All Day, Unimart, Cash&Carry, Makati Supermarket, Pioneer Centre, Hi-Top, and Alfamart.

More details are available on Milkana Philippines' social media pages.

LOCAVORE OPENS BRANCH IN ESTANCIA

Handout

Locavore, known for offering comfort Filipino food with a creative twist, has opened a new branch at Estancia mall in Pasig.

Its new address features an expanded food menu, as well as a new line of cocktails crafted by veteran mixologist Lee Watson.

Other branches of Locavore are located at Brixton Barrio Kapitolyo in Pasig, Forbestown in Taguig, Valero St. in Makati, S Maison in Pasay, Eastwood Mall in Quezon City, and SM City Bacoor.

Diners can also order the restaurant's dishes via GrabFood and Pickaroo.

PARADISE DYNASTY'S KIMCHI XIAO LONG BAO

Handout

Paradise Dynasty has launched a new flavor for its xiao long bao or soup dumplings.

The Kimchi Xiao Long Bao is now available at Paradise Dynasty's branches at Conrad S Maison, SM Aura Premier, and The Podium.

More details are available on the restaurant's social media pages.

RAFFLES MAKATI'S MOONCAKES

Handout

Raffles Makati is offering a selection of mooncakes in celebration of the Mid-Autumn Festival.

Flavors include Sesame Sensation, Hazelnut Harmony, Velvet Coffee Noir, and Dream Dates. Prices are P3,288 nett for a box of four, or a single box for P588 nett.

For more information about wholesale and retail, call (02) 7795-1840 or email dining.makati@raffles.com.

SHERATON MANILA HOTEL'S CULINARY OFFERINGS

Handout

Irresistible culinary offerings this September at Sheraton Manila Hotel

Sheraton Manila Hotel is ready to take guests on a culinary journey through its dining outlets.

The Feast for Free 4+1 Dining Treat at S Kitchen is available every Monday, Tuesday, and Thursday for lunch and dinner; Wednesday for lunch; and Sunday for dinner. Under the promo, those who dine in a group of five will

pay for only four.

Korean restaurant Oori, on the other hand, has the Nurungji Tongdak, deep-fried chicken paired with scorched rice. Priced at P1,650 nett, the dish is available daily from 12 p.m. to 10 p.m. throughout September.

The following offers are also available at the hotel's S Kitchen: Filipino Fiesta Sunday Lunch at P3,500 nett per person, Midweek Madness: Babylon Wednesday at P2,900 nett per person, and Weekend CRAB-bings starting September 8 at P3,500 nett per person.

More details are available at Sheraton Manila Hotel's social media pages.

STARBUCKS PH'S FIRST CERTIFIED GREENER STORES

Handout

Starbucks Philippines recently opened its first two Greener Stores as part of its commitment to environmental sustainability.

The Shops at Ayala Triangle Gardens and One Ayala Greener Stores adhere to the Starbucks Greener Store Framework through a more efficient use of resources.

These stores incorporate sustainability measures such as improved water management through efficient time-out faucets and 100% LED lighting, among others.

Consistent with other stores in the Philippines, customers are encouraged to make sustainability part of everyday lifestyles by bringing their own reusable cup or tumblers for a P10 discount. They may also enjoy a variety of plant-based food and beverage offerings any time of the day.