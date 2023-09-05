Travelers arrive at the Ninoy Aquino International Airport Terminal 2 in Pasay City on March 3, 2023. Jonathan Cellona, ABS-CBN News/File

MANILA -- Rude behavior and delayed flights are some of the top pet peeves of air travelers, according to a booking website.

Agoda's Travel Bugbears Survey 2023 was conducted by the independent market research firm YouGov last July. It covers 12,065 respondents from 10 markets in Asia Pacific: Australia (1,003), India (1,005), Malaysia (1,010), Korea (1,008), Japan (1,003), Vietnam (1,008), Indonesia (2,013), Taiwan (1,003), Philippines (1,009), and Thailand (2,003).

The survey showed that discourteous invasion of personal space is the overall top in-flight annoyance. This was followed by flight delays, loud passengers, people who are disrespectful to airline staff, and those who recline their seats without checking.

Other findings include:

- Close to a third of travelers from the Philippines mention delayed flights as their main concern, followed by passengers who are rude to service staff and those who display discourteous behavior.

- Like Filipinos, people from Malaysia, Indonesia, and Vietnam also rank flight delays as their top pet peeve.

- Those surveyed from South Korea, Thailand, and Taiwan are most offended by personal space invasion during flights.

- Australians and Malaysians are least sensitive to chatty passengers, while Taiwanese and South Korean travelers prefer more peaceful flying experiences.

- Japanese respondents said their top in-flight frustration is when disruptive passengers are rude to cabin crew.

"For many of us, the holiday fun starts the moment we board a plane. But while flying is generally an enjoyable experience, it sometimes comes

with minor grievances," Enric Casals, associate vice president at Agoda, said in a statement.

"I hope that the findings of this light-hearted survey create awareness, increase consideration, and make the in-flight experience even more enjoyable," he added.