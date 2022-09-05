MANILA -- Atasha Muhlach is set to represent the Philippines in Le Bal des Debutantes, which is considered one of the world's biggest high society fashion events.

The daughter of celebrities Charlene Gonzalez and Aga Muhlach made the announcement in an Instagram post over the weekend.

"So happy and grateful to be given the opportunity to take part representing the Philippines in Le Bal des Debutantes in Paris," she said, saying that the exclusive charity ball will take place in Paris this November.

Le Bal des Debutantes is an event where young ladies from aristocratic, famous, and rich families are introduced to society.

Some of the Philippines' previous representatives to the event include Dominique Cojuangco, Natalia Zobel, Emily Madrigal, and Kayla Uytengsu, among others.

