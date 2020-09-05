What happens to a YouTube channel when its creator dies

The two YouTube stars, Emman Nimedez and Lloyd Cadena, died within weeks of each other, leaving many of their loyal subscribers clinging to their content. Instagram

MANILA — They were channels their fans flocked to, once the notification bell rang. Now they stand as memorials, a way to remember both Emman Nimedez and Lloyd Cadena by.

The two local YouTube stars died within weeks of each other, leaving many of their millions of loyal subscribers clinging to the years of content that they had passionately put up. “This is no longer a channel,” a comment read in the final video Nimedez had uploaded. “This is a museum of a great person.”

But this begs a curious question: Will this “museum” ever close? Will the videos be deleted some time in the future, given the channel’s inactivity? What does happen to a YouTube channel when its creator passes away?

According to Google, there are two options regarding a deceased user’s account.

One is that Google will abide by the creator’s plans for it, provided they had mapped one up using their “inactive account manager” feature. This is the “best way for you to let us know who should have access to your information, and whether you want your account to be deleted,” Google said.

The other is to have a family or a trusted representative “make a request for a deceased person's account.”

Google wrote about this option: “We recognize that many people pass away without leaving clear instructions about how to manage their online accounts.

“We can work with immediate family members and representatives to close the account of a deceased person where appropriate. In certain circumstances we may provide content from a deceased user's account.

“In all of these cases, our primary responsibility is to keep people's information secure, safe, and private.

“We cannot provide passwords or other login details. Any decision to satisfy a request about a deceased user will be made only after a careful review.”

Three requests can be made: Close the account of a deceased user, submit a request for funds from a deceased user's account, and obtain data from a deceased user's account.

Nimedez passed away last August 16, after a battle with acute myeloid leukemia, while Cadena died this Friday. It remains unclear how the latter died, but its suddenness prompted an outpouring of tributes and calls to support his mother, given how Cadena has yet to pay for their new house.

The house was what Cadena really wanted to give his mother, who was an overseas Filipino worker, as a retirement gift. Prior, they had lived in the slums.