Stylist Kat Cruz. Instagram/@iamkatrinacruz

MANILA -- Kat Cruz opened up about being diagnosed with breast cancer, hoping that her story will "help open the conversation among the young."

On Instagram, the stylist and Mega Magazine senior fashion director said the last couple of months "have been anything but easy," and is aware of the "rough road" that lies ahead.

"At 41, I'm facing a diagnosis of triple positive breast cancer, and here I stand on the first day of chemo and targeted therapy," she said.

"Sure, I had a family history, but like many, I kept pushing off check-ups due to a busy life. I felt invincible, keeping up with healthy habits -- eating clean, working out, and prioritizing sleep. Besides, I thought I was too young for this," added the former stylist of actress Heart Evangelista.

As she prepares for treatments and "the possibility of a major surgery," Cruz said she learned one important thing: "Early detection is the true game-changer."

"That monthly self-check is way quicker than hitting pause on life when things get serious. Trust me, in the midst of all this craziness, looking after yourself means checking in on your health, too," she stressed.

Read her full post below:

Many of Cruz's friends, including celebrities, expressed their love and support for the stylist through the comments section.

"Kat, sending you love. You are so brave," said actress Isabelle Daza.

"Sending you warm hugs. You’re always in my prayers," said actress Chie Filomeno.

"All our love and prayers, Kat. You are so strong and courageous," said host Bianca Gonzalez.

"Prayers and courage for you," said social media star Macoy Averilla.

"You'll get through this, Kat, in Jesus' name. Amen!" said host Pia Guanio.