Kryz Uy (left) and Coleen Garcia wear pieces from Love, Bonito's newest collection. Handout

MANILA -- Singaporean brand Love, Bonito has collaborated with Filipina celebrities Kryz Uy and Coleen Garcia for its newest collection.

Released on Monday, September 4, Love, Bonito x Kryz Uy features pieces curated by the style influencer, such as maxi skirts and bodysuits made from materials suitable for multiple wears.

"As a mom, my style has definitely evolved from wearing whatever looked good, even if they ended up being a bother all day, to prioritizing comfort above all else," Uy said in a statement.

"From real side pockets, adjustable straps, to padded styles—the pieces are all thoughtfully designed to make you feel comfortable and confident," she added.

The Love, Bonito x Coleen Garcia collection, on the other hand, will be made available online starting September 11.

It includes pieces that are "relaxed and easy, but put-together" as curated by the actress, such as tailored pants, cropped shirts, A-line shorts, and blazers.

"From the blazers to the trousers, I love that you don't have to think hard to put them together. It's not very 'me' if it requires too much effort," Garcia said.

"Through the years, I’ve realized that with the right pieces, you can definitely achieve a balance between both comfort and style," she added.

Established in Singapore in 2005, Love, Bonito currently ships to 18 countries, including the Philippines.

The brand held its first pop-up event in the country from November to December last year.