Miss Universe 2015 Pia Wurtzbach with her first novel, "Queen of the Universe." Instagram/@piawurtzbach

MANILA -- Pia Wurtzbach is set to launch her first book at the Manila International Book Fair (MIBF) this month.

On Instagram Stories, the former Miss Universe said she will have a meet and greet event on September 14, the first day of the MIBF.

Those who will buy signed copies of her book, titled "Queen of the Universe," will have a chance to meet and greet Wurtzbach.

Instagram Stories/@piawurtzbach

This year's MIBF will run from September 14 to 17, 10 a.m. to 8 p.m, at the SMX Convention Center in Pasay City.

"Queen of the Universe" is now available in the Philippines and Singapore, and will soon be released in Australia, United States, Canada, Dubai, and United Kingdom.

The book is about "remembering who you are in the dizzying world of fame and celebrity," according to its official synopsis.

It tells the story of Cleo, an estranged daughter of a prominent director who enters the world of beauty pageants.

Related video: