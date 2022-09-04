(left) Nurse Lorrainne Pingol assists in the delivery of Jeremy Rausa on August 18, 2020. Photo from Bangkal FERDS Makati. (right) Pingol reunited with Rausa in a quick meeting in Makati. Photo from Lorrainne Pingol.

The nurse who stopped on her way to work to help deliver a baby on a sidewalk in Makati City 2 years ago finally got to meet the homeless mother she assisted.

Nurse Mary Lorrainne Pingol reunited with mother Jeremy Rausa near the site Rausa gave birth along Osmeña Highway last August 19, a day after the baby girl’s second birthday.

Pingol said a street vendor she had asked in the area on August 18 turned out to be the sister of Rausa’s first partner.

The nurse asked if Rausa could come when she returned the next day, which led to their quick meeting.

"Noong nagkita kami after 2 years, masaya po ako na nakakuwentuhan ko siya nang kaunti—kumusta ka, kumusta na ang anak mo. Sabi niya malusog naman ang bata, mataba, so at least I’m happy to know na okay ang bata,” Pingol told ABS-CBN News.

She bought Rausa a cake to help celebrate the birthday of the baby, who is now being cared for by Rausa’s sister.

Pingol’s roadside assistance to the barangay emergency team on August 18, 2020 made her an example of the sacrifices and efforts by nurses and other health care workers during the first year of the pandemic.

She received honors such as the “Bayaning Nars” from the Philippine Nurses Association and the DAISY Foundation’s “Daisy Award” in the United States.

It also led to her decision to stay in nursing, despite leaving hospital work after battling leukemia.

“Masasabing nakapagbago ng life personally, nagkaroon ako ng self-confidence bilang nurse. Kung matatandaan niyo, matagal akong nahinto sa trabaho bilang nurse. Dahil doon bumaba ‘yong aking confidence, parang feeling ko hindi na ako skillful. Pero after that, naiisip ko, na-realize ko na kaya ko pa rin pala at para sa akin talaga ‘yong nursing,” she said.

Her fame also helped her relate with patients in her job as a company nurse for an HMO company.

However, Pingol said she has not forgotten Rausa, whom she had been unable to meet after the birth.

Pingol back at the corner of Osmeña Highway where she helped Jeremy Rausa give birth. Photo by Anjo Bagaoisan, ABS-CBN News

"Once a year dumadaan ako rito, specifically August 18 kasi ‘yon ang birthday ng bata, dumadaan ako. Gusto ko lang silang kumustahin, ano na ba ang nangyari sa kanila pagkatapos ng insidente, ‘yon lang po. Siyempre after mong tulungan, curious ako, kumusta na ba sila,” she said.

Rausa remained a scavenger in the streets, according to Annaliza Diaz, the partner’s sister.

"Kung saan-saan natutulog… Gala lang siya nang gala, lakad lang siya nang lakad. Ganun ang ano niya, tapos nangangalakal,” Diaz said.

The local social worker in Barangay Bangkal, where Rausa gave birth, said she was last seen in the Manila and Pasay City area.

The baby is Rausa’s child with her current partner.

"Hindi lang ‘yon kaya alagaan ni Jeremy, kaya ang ginawa, kinuha ng kapatid dahil napapabayaan sa kalsada. Ginawa ng kapatid, sila nag-alaga. Maganda raw nang naging buhay ng bata,” Diaz said.

Rausa’s 3 older children with Diaz’s brother are under their care—the eldest, 14, is with Diaz in Makati, while the younger 2 are living with their father in Laguna.

Diaz said they need money to apply for birth certificates for the 3 children

While saddened at Rausa’s similar state since their first encounter, Pingol said at least the mother is still alive and well.

"Nakakalungkot din na malaman na ganoon pa rin ang kalagayan ni Jeremy na nasa kalsada pa rin siya, pero hindi po natin makokontrol ang sitwasyon kasi no. ‘yon na talaga ang kanyang nakasanayan, saka ‘yon na ang kanyang hanapbuhay, kaya mahirap naman na pipigilan mo siya,” the nurse said.

With no means to contact Rausa, Pingol plans to keep visiting the area during the anniversary of her Good Samaritan act, if she can.

She still hopes they get to reconnect once more and get a chance to meet the now 2-year-old girl.

