ABS-CBN journalist and Bantay Bata program director Jing Castañeda took a trip down memory lane, recounting a rare chance to meet Saint Teresa of Calcutta in 1995 and honoring her on the fifth anniversary of her canonization on Saturday.

On her social media accounts, Castañeda looked back on a “fateful day” 26 years ago when she saw Mother Teresa in person at the dignitaries’ lounge of NAIA Terminal 1.

“I was among 50 people or so in the room who were blessed with Mother Teresa’s presence,” said the journalist, who was working for the office of former House Speaker Jose de Venecia and her wife, Gina, back then.

“Twenty-six years later, I can still hear her soft voice telling us about nurturing love for God and for others—and how we could make a difference just by harnessing the power of love.”

Almost 3 decades since the event, Castañeda could still vividly feel “a kind of love never before experienced” when she did a “mano”, a traditional Filipino gesture, to Mother Teresa, who dedicated most of her life to service.

“Mother Teresa wasn’t a celebrity who charmed. She, instead, calmed,” Castañeda said.

According to the broadcaster, she has interviewed numerous famous personalities from around the world but no one has inspired her on a personal level like Mother Teresa, St. John Paul II and Pope Francis did.

“I’d always say, it’s never really been these influential politicians or successful celebrities who got to inspire me on a personal note. It was these quiet, unassuming icons — St. John Paul II, Pope Francis, Mother Teresa — who influenced me the most,” Castañeda added.

Pope Francis canonized Mother Teresa in 2016 at St. Peter’s Square at the Vatican, a day before her death anniversary.

Known for her charity work, the Catholic nun and missionary also received the 1962 Ramon Magsaysay Peace Prize and the 1979 Nobel Peace Prize.

