Uniqlo launches new collection in PH online amid pandemic

MANILA -- Adapting to the "new normal" caused by the novel coronavirus pandemic, Uniqlo recently unveiled its Fall/Winter collection in the Philippines online.
The Japanese retailer showed a pre-recorded fashion show to members of the media, featuring celebrity endorser Pia Wurtzbach and other Philippine-based models.
The video was made public on Thursday on the Uniqlo Philippines Facebook page.
Uniqlo's 2020 Fall/Winter collection includes pieces from two of its long-time collaborators -- British-Japanese designer Hana Tajima and French designer Ines de la Fressange.
It also features essentials for a "new lifestyle," with the aim of
providing "ease when staying at home or doing daily tasks, to help stay stress-free when working, and to give support in keeping active and healthy."
Uniqlo launched its online store in the Philippines last July in an effort to provide customers a more convenient shopping experience amid the COVID-19 pandemic.
The brand has reopened many of its physical stores as the government eased quarantine protocols across the country.