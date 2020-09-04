Uniqlo launches new collection in PH online amid pandemic

Pia Wurtzbach wearing items from Uniqlo's Fall/Winter collection. Facebook.com/Uniqlo.ph

MANILA -- Adapting to the "new normal" caused by the novel coronavirus pandemic, Uniqlo recently unveiled its Fall/Winter collection in the Philippines online.

The Japanese retailer showed a pre-recorded fashion show to members of the media, featuring celebrity endorser Pia Wurtzbach and other Philippine-based models.

The video was made public on Thursday on the Uniqlo Philippines Facebook page.

Uniqlo's 2020 Fall/Winter collection includes pieces from two of its long-time collaborators -- British-Japanese designer Hana Tajima and French designer Ines de la Fressange.

It also features essentials for a "new lifestyle," with the aim of

providing "ease when staying at home or doing daily tasks, to help stay stress-free when working, and to give support in keeping active and healthy."

Uniqlo launched its online store in the Philippines last July in an effort to provide customers a more convenient shopping experience amid the COVID-19 pandemic.

The brand has reopened many of its physical stores as the government eased quarantine protocols across the country.