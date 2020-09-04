LOOK: Hermes releases leather mahjong set worth P2 million

French fashion house Hermes has released a mahjong set made of leather for those who like to play in style.

Dubbed Helios, the mahjong set comes in solid palissander wood and printed Swift calfskin.

It is priced at 57,200 Singapore dollars, or around P2 million.

"The meaning of mahjong in Chinese is 'squabbling sparrow,' an allusion to the noise made by the 144 tiles that are shuffled when playing the game. The printed full leather tiles knock gently against each other, while the little sticks keep track of the score with a delicate rustling sound," Hermes said on its website.

Check out its photos below:

Hermes is known for its leather handbags priced at hundreds of thousands of pesos, sometimes millions.

Jinkee Pacquiao and Heart Evangelista are among the Philippines' well-known collectors of Hermes items.