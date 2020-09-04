LOOK: Catriona Gray goes underwater for magazine shoot

MANILA -- Catriona Gray is thankful to be given the chance to be in her element as she appears on the latest cover of Mega Magazine.

The former Miss Universe took to Instagram on Friday to share photos from her magazine shoot, where she posed underwater wearing couture creations.

"This has to be my all, time, dream shoot," she wrote. "Thank you, thank you, thank you, Mega Magazine for giving me the chance to be in my element and speak my truth."

"Such an honor to be the face of #TheNewPhase," she added, referring to Mega's visual revamp amid the pandemic.