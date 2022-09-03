LOOK: Sofia Andres named one of Tatler’s 'Most Stylish'

MANILA – Kapamilya actress Sofia Andres has been named as one of Asia's Most Stylish Individuals in the Philippines by fashion magazine Tatler.

Andres shared on Instagram the Tatler cover page bearing her photo, as one of the four cover ladies of the magazine.

“I’m crying & out of words. Muchas Gracias,” she said in the caption.

Andres joined entrepreneur Bea Soriano Dee, actress Jasmin Curtis, and Tessie Singson in the magazine's four-cover edition.

Last week, the actress flew to Switzerland for an event, where she met Academy-Award-winning actor George Clooney

Andres is known for her roles in various shows such as “Princess and I,” “She's Dating the Gangster,” “Relaks,” “It's Just Pag-Ibig,” “Forevermore,” “Pusong Ligaw,” and “Bagani.”

In August, the actress also teased her followers about her family's future home as she shared on social media a photo of her standing in front of a vacant lot.

She posted the photo on Instagram, where she put "future home" as its location and a home emoji in the caption.

Currently, she shares parenting duties with her baby’s father, Daniel Miranda. The two have not been seriously thinking about tying the knot, saying taking care of Zoe is their priority at the moment.

Andres gave birth to Zoe in November 2019 in Australia.

RELATED VIDEO: