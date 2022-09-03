LOOK: Kelsey Merritt shines at Venice Film Festival

MANILA – Filipino-American model Kelsey Merritt turned heads when she strutted the red carpet of a movie premiere in Venice, Italy.

“So honored to attend the premiere of the movie 'TAR' directed by Todd Field at my first Venice Film Festival,” said Merritt, who stunned in her Rami Al Ali baby pink gown.

Her looks even got nods from Filipina beauty queens, such as Miss Universe 2015 Pia Wurtzbach, who described her as: “perfect.”

Merritt is the first Filipina to have walked in the Victoria’s Secret fashion show.

Last June, she returned to the Philippines for a short trip where she was a judge on “It’s Showtime!” segment “Sexy Babe.”

After her short stint in the ABS-CBN noontime show, she went for a vacation with her family in Palawan.

"No place like home. Fighting back tears because I don't want to leave yet. Already planning my next trip back!" she said in one of her posts on Instagram.



