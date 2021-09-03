WATCH: Nyoy Volante shares glimpse of toy collection

Screenshot from StarStudio.ph

Singer Nyoy Volante has been a collector of comics and toys through and through, accumulating an expansive haul of collectible items since he was a kid.

In a virtual interview, Volante let viewers see some of his toys in a room.

His collection features pieces from the Ghostbusters, Toy Story, Batman, He-Man, Marvel comic book characters, NBA, Teenage Mutant Ninja Turtles, Guardian of the Galaxy, Iron Man, Wolverine, Spiderman, Star Wars and others.

“Ito ang aking bisyo. Wala naman akong ibang bisyo,” he said in jest.

According to the OPM icon, his enthusiasm for action figures is sparked by his collection of comic books, particularly the Marvel comics.

“Ang collection ko kasi more on comic books. Secondary na lang yung toys pero kagaya nung Marvel, lahat yun because I'm a big Marvel comic fan. Yun ang collection ko talaga,” he shared.

Watch more on iWantTFC

“Kumbaga kapit-kamay na ‘yung passion ko for them. Kaya tuwang-tuwa ako nung dumating yung Marvel Cinematic Universe nung nagkaroon ng movie na Iron Man, Thor, Captain America, Avengers. Nakakatuwa kasi yun yu ng mga kinokolekta ko.”

Due to his massive haul of comic books and toys, Volante created a catalog for the items he already has so he could track everything.

“Mayroon akong listahan. Nandoon lahat ng information, pictures nila. Minsan in my free time, tuloy-tuloy lang, catalog lalo na sa comics. Ongoing kasi yung collection ko dun. Mas mabilis yung galawan ng comic books,” the singer explained.

While he cannot give an specific amount for all of his collections, Volante said some of his pieces have increased its price.

Watch more on iWantTFC

Volante said some vintage items he purchased for as low as P250 have gone up to a whopping P100,000.

But value is only secondary to the singer as his main motivation in collecting is to make his heart happy.

“Gusto ko lang pasayahin ‘yung puso ko. Most of what I have right here, comics, toys, are things that matter to me. It’s not necessarily ‘yung pinakamahal o pinaka-rare. Wala ako masyado nun. It’s more of kasi ito ‘yung kinalakihan ko. Ito yung mga items na kilala ko,” he revealed.