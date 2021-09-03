Health shorts: Low-sugar multi-cooker, water delivery app, and more

MANILA -- Check out some of the latest news related to health and fitness.

These are not endorsed by ABS-CBN News.

5 ESSENTIAL VITAMINS FROM PURITAN'S PRIDE

Handout

Puritan's Pride has listed five vitamins that can boost the immune system and provide much-needed energy for daily tasks amid the pandemic-induced quarantine.

These include Vitamin C, which also helps protect from free radical buildup; Vitamin D3, which helps regulate the absorption of calcium and phosphorus for bones; Zinc, which helps fight off bacteria and viruses, produces protein, and regulates insulin levels; Collagen, which helps improve skin, nails, and hair, and also protects muscles and bones; and Melatonin, which helps improve sleep quality and regulate one's mood.

Puritan's Pride offers all these vitamins and more through its website as well as Watsons stores, Lazada, Shopee, Zalora, and Beauty MNL.

FRONTLINERS GET ORGANIQUE SUPPLEMENTS

The Department of Health (DOH) recently received over 5,000 blister packs of Organique Acai freeze-dried health supplement capsules to support frontliners and healthcare workers from at least 13 beneficiary institutions amid the prolonged pandemic and emergence of COVID-19 variants in the country.

As part of its nationwide Immunostrong campaign, Organique officially turned over the donation to the Philippine Institute of Traditional and Alternative Health Care (PITAHC), which the DOH designated for the distribution and delivery of the 5,644 blister packs in time for the 123rd anniversary of DOH.

Among the beneficiaries referred by DOH and PITAHC include the Philippine Heart Center, East Avenue Medical Center, National Kidney and Liver Transplant Institute, Lung Center of the Philippines, National Reference Laboratory, National Certification Committee on Naturopathy, National Certification Committee on Homeopathy, COA Resident Auditors, PITAHC Board of Trustees and Employees, Herbal Processing Plants, and other frontliners or patients identified by PITAHC.

LOW-SUGAR MULTI-COOKER BY TOSHIBA

Handout

Toshiba promises to make cooking healthier rice possible with its Low-Sugar Multi-Cooker, which is priced at P13,195.

The new product has a Healthy Rice Function, which is said to reduce sugar in rice by up to 35%. It boasts of an optimal simmering process with a 58% increase in healthy digestive resistant starch, allowing rice to be cooked in the right temperature enough to break down and drain its starch content.

The Low-Sugar Multi-Cooker can has features such as quick cook, congee, white rice, gaba rice, sticky rice, and mixed rice. It has a 24-hour preset timer function and a Keep Warm 3D Heating Induction Technology Function, so rice is always warm when served.

Toshiba products are available on the brand's website as well as on Shopee.

NEW FEATURES ON MANULIFE ONLINE

Insurance company Manulife Philippines has further accelerated its digitalization efforts by introducing new features on Manulife Online, its mobile optimized customer website.

Besides real-time updating of personal information and tracking fund value for investment-linked plans, customers can now make online payments in advance of their due dates, and select the amount of premium they would like to pay.

They can also download premium notices and variable life statements of account.

PRU LIFE CULMINATES PULSE RAFFLE DRAW

Handout

Users of Pulse, an AI-powered health monitoring app by insurer Pru Life UK, get a chance to win as much as P2.5 million in its raffle draw this month.

Other prizes include e-gift certificates worth P2,500 and iPhone 12 mini 64 GB devices.

The raffle marks Pru Life UK's 25th anniversary in the Philippines.

Among Pulse's primary features is Healthcheck, an AI-driven health assessment powered by Babylon, a healthcare technology and services company based in the United Kingdom. Healthcheck gives users insight on their wellness, including a look at risks of developing diseases and how to prevent or postpone them.

The app also enables users to connect their fitness device and use the Fitness Tracker feature to monitor their body's activities including the amount of calories burned, steps and distance taken, heart rate, and sleep.

SHOPEE OFFERS #FULLYVAXXED PACKAGE

Shopee is offering perks for those who have completed their second dose of the COVID-19 vaccine.

The e-commerce platform has a #FullyVaxxed package, which includes free shipping and brand vouchers. Those who sign up will be asked to submit their vaccination card as proof of vaccine completion until September 26, and wait for 5 to 7 days to be verified.

Meanwhile, new Shopee users can enjoy 100% off, P50 cap, minimum spend of P50 with the voucher code FULLYVAXXED until September 26.

WATER DELIVERY APP LAUNCHED IN METRO MANILA

Handout

Dutch-Filipino IT firm Chanz Global, has launched an on-demand water delivery app called WaterDeliveryPH, which ensures round-the-clock ordering and advanced booking, plus an updated list of government-approved water refilling stations to choose from for its users.

After piloting the service in Ortigas Center, Pasig City, and Mandaluyong City earlier this year, WaterDeliverPH is also now available in Bonifacio Global City, Makati City, City of San Juan, and Quezon City. Other cities in Metro Manila and nearby are in the offing.

The WaterDeliverPH app for Android is available for free on its official website and Google Play Store.